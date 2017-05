Bozzuto Management Co. is proud to announce the promotion of 14 of its employees:

Andrew DiSchino has been promoted from regional portfolio manager to vice president.

Paul Gantos has been promoted from director, maintenance and technical services to vice president of maintenance, design and programs.

Stephanie Griffin has been promoted from senior analyst to director of financial analysis, advisory services.

Monica LaVorgna has been promoted from senior property manager to director of retail assets—mid-Atlantic.

Dan Lienert has been promoted from regional portfolio manager to vice president, property operations.

Jenn Popoola has been promoted from regional associate to regional portfolio manager.

Clark Pritchett has been promoted from regional associate to regional portfolio manager.

Juliana Thomas has been promoted from regional associate to regional portfolio manager.

Kelly Cantley has been promoted from vice president of business development to senior vice president of business development.

John Metzler has been promoted from senior project manager to project executive.

Nathan Slavin has been promoted from safety manager to director of safety.

Hilary Goldfarb has been promoted from vice president to senior vice president.

Mike Henehan has been promoted from vice president to senior vice president managing director.

Jeff Kayce has been promoted from vice president to senior vice president managing director.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.