Quantcast

Finding a second chance in life

By: Dorie Fain May 12, 2017

On April 24, I took an afternoon away from my office to visit the men’s and women’s prisons in Jessup. This visit was offered to members of the Baltimore Women’s Giving Circle and my friend Lisa Vogel and I jumped at the opportunity. I visited the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women in 2016 and was moved ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo