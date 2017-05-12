Quantcast

Ex-Orioles star guilty of insider trading

By: Associated Press May 12, 2017

SANTA ANA, Calif. — One-time baseball star Doug DeCinces was convicted Friday of insider trading for a stock buy that earned him more than $1 million. The former Angels and Baltimore Orioles third baseman was convicted of 13 federal charges. He could face decades in prison, but he remained free pending sentencing. DeCinces allegedly was tipped off ...

