Former Baltimore bank VP sentenced for embezzling $1.8M

A former vice president of Hopkins Federal Savings Bank was sentenced to three years in prison Friday for stealing $1.8 million from bank customers over six years. Melissa Strohman, 54, of Nottingham, was also ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution by U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett. Strohman, who was responsible for managing the ...