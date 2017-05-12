Lisa Sparr | The Y in Central Maryland

Lisa Sparr has joined the Harford County Community Leadership Board of The Y in Central Maryland. The board promotes and supports the Y’s mission and programs in the local community, and raises funds to support the Y’s community outreach activities and scholarship programs.

Sparr works as a full-time realtor with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. She is an active member of the Harford County, Maryland and National Associations of Realtors and serves on the board of directors for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.

In her free time, Sparr volunteers for the CBRC Cares Foundation, community shred events and Mason Dixon Family Services.

