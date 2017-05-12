Ohio man pleads guilty to Army bribery scheme in Maryland

Share this: Email

An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to paying $800,000 in bribes to a couple working for the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that 43-year-old Matthew Barrow of Toledo, Ohio, entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Baltimore. According to his plea agreement, Barrow was ...