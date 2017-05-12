Quantcast

Maryland, Virginia compete to host equestrian event

By: Associated Press May 12, 2017

FAIR HILL — A Maryland equestrian sports venue and a Virginia site are finalists to permanently host an annual event that could draw as many as 80,000 spectators. The Baltimore Sun reports that Fair Hill in northeast Maryland and Great Meadow in Virginia's Piedmont countryside emerged in January as finalists for hosting the event. The event known ...

