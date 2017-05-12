Quantcast

FBI raids Md. GOP consultant over 2013 Va. governor’s race

By: Associated Press Brian Witte and Alan Suderman May 12, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — FBI agents raided the office of a Republican consulting firm in Maryland in connection with an investigation into the 2013 Virginia governor's race. The FBI confirmed it served a search warrant Thursday in Annapolis, Maryland, but declined to elaborate. Kelley Rogers, president of Strategic Campaign Group, told reporters the investigation relates to work the ...

