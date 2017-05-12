Quantcast

Md. high court will weigh constitutionality of victim-impact statement

Did setting the video to church bells, music, go too far?

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 12, 2017

Maryland’s top court will weigh if a set-to-music victim-impact video meant to stir a judge’s emotions violated a defendant’s constitutional rights.

