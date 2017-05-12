Quantcast

Prince George’s council member pleads guilty to driving under influence

By: Associated Press May 12, 2017

UPPER MARLBORO — A County Council member in a D.C. suburb has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence after two people were injured in a car that was hit by a county vehicle. Prince George's County Council member Mel Franklin entered the plea Friday. The Washington Post reports that he was fined $645 and sentenced ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo