Quantcast

Prince George’s police officer indicted, accused of misconduct

By: Associated Press May 12, 2017

UPPER MARLBORO — A Prince George's  County police officer has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges. Prince George's County State Attorney spokesman John Erzen tells local media that Cpl. Adrian Crudup was indicted Thursday on charges of witness intimidation, accessory after the fact and misconduct in office after authorities accused him of interfering ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo