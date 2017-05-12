Quantcast

Senators want Rosenstein to explain his role in Comey’s dismissal

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Karoun Demirjian, Ed O'Keefe, Paul Kane May 12, 2017

WASHINGTON — The deputy attorney general at the center of former FBI Director James Comey's firing made a surprise appearance on Capitol Hill Thursday, arriving as Senate Democrats were demanding a reckoning over his role in the ouster but leaving more questions than answers in his wake. Less than two weeks ago, Rod Rosenstein earned the bipartisan ...

