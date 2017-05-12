Quantcast

Trump: Regardless of Rosenstein’s memo, ‘I was going to fire Comey’

By: Bloomberg Toluse Olorunnipa, Nick Wadhams and Terrence Dopp May 12, 2017

President Donald Trump said he would have fired former FBI Director James Comey, who he called a “grandstander,” no matter the recommendation from two top Justice Department officials, contrasting with earlier White House assertions that he was merely accepting their advice. “Regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey,” Trump told NBC News in an ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo