Wells Fargo’s fake accounts grow to 3.5M in lawsuit

By: Bloomberg Kartikay Mehrotra and Laura J. Keller May 12, 2017

Wells Fargo & Co. may have opened as many as 3.5 million fraudulent accounts in the last 15 years, according to consumers who are trying to beef up a settlement with the bank over abusive sales practices. The bank reached a $110 million deal in late March to resolve a national class-action lawsuit over claims that ...

