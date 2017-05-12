What happens to corporate crime cases with the FBI in flux?

WASHINGTON — There's the federal criminal investigation into Wells Fargo's opening of unauthorized client accounts. And the probe of Fox News's business practices. And the investigation of Baxter International, Pfizer and ICU Medical over their medical pricing and dealings with competitors. For investors and others with an interest in such companies, President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director ...