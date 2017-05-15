View the 2017 Leadership in Law Winners

Brett S. Lininger

Principal

Semmes, Bowen, & Semmes



Before embarking on a legal career, Brett S. Lininger worked as the director of government affairs for the Maryland Insurance Administration and owned a government affairs consulting firm, Lininger & Associates LLC from 2006 to 2008.

He earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law because “I thought it was a valuable education to have and would be very helpful regardless of what direction my career took.”

Since 2008, Lininger has worked at Semmes, Bowen, & Semmes becoming a principal in 2013 and chair of the business practice group in 2015. His work load mainly consists of insurance regulatory law and also some general business transactional clients.

His background has helped him tremendously. “In law school, they teach you about the law but they don’t teach you that you can go change the law,” he said. If a client is having an insurance issue, some would advise litigation while Lininger suggests going to Annapolis to advocate a change in the law. “(My resume offers) an incredibly useful value I can bring to my clients,” he said.

He is driven by a passion for his job and advocating on behalf of clients. “If I am not passionate about what I am doing, then I don’t see the point,” he said.

Lininger donates his time to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore and the University of Baltimore Foundation Board. “My consistent theme in my charity work, and really in my life, is that education is the ticket to economic freedom,” he said. “I am proof positive of that putting myself through undergraduate (school) and going to law school. It has been the reason why I have been able to do what I have done in my career. I want as many people (as possible) to have that same opportunity.”