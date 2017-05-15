GBC welcomes back O’s at 37th annual Meet and Greet event

The Greater Baltimore Committee welcomed back Baltimore’s “Boys of Summer” at its 37th annual Meet and Greet the Baltimore Orioles event April 2 at the Hilton Baltimore.

More than 300 GBC members and guests enjoyed food and autographs as well as photos, raffles and interviews with Orioles Manager Buck Showalter, Orioles Executive VP of Baseball Operations Dan Duquette and Orioles players.

