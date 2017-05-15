GBC welcomes back O’s at 37th annual Meet and Greet event

Cristina Halverson, left, and Owen Mestas enjoy the festivities at the 37th Annual Meet and Greet the Baltimore Orioles event. (Photo by Elizabeth Lowe)
Michael Fisher, center, gets a photo with Orioles pitcher Mychal Givens, left, and catcher Caleb Joseph during the 37th Annual Meet and Greet the Baltimore Orioles gathering. (Photo by Elizabeth Lowe)
From left, Adam Linsenbardt, Timothy Petro and David Bonitsky, with Lockheed Martin Corporation, attended the 37th Annual Meet and Greet the Baltimore Orioles event. (Photo by Elizabeth Lowe)
Members of the Baltimore Orioles take questions from the audience during the 37th Annual Meet and Greet the Baltimore Orioles gathering. (Photo by Elizabeth Lowe)
Former Baltimore Ravens punter Kyle Richardson, left, and Bonnie Downing, with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, take time out for a photo during the 37th Annual Meet and Greet the Baltimore Orioles gathering. (Photo by Elizabeth Lowe)
Grace Edwards gets an autograph from Orioles pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez during the 37th Annual Meet and Greet the Baltimore Orioles gathering. (Photo by Elizabeth Lowe)
The Greater Baltimore Committee welcomed back Baltimore’s “Boys of Summer” at its 37th annual Meet and Greet the Baltimore Orioles event April 2 at the Hilton Baltimore.
More than 300 GBC members and guests enjoyed food and autographs as well as photos, raffles and interviews with Orioles Manager Buck Showalter, Orioles Executive VP of Baseball Operations Dan Duquette and Orioles players.
