Proposal calls for up to 300 layoffs at Baltimore schools

By: Associated Press May 15, 2017

The head of Baltimore city schools is proposing to lay off up to 300 people due to budget woes. Local news media outlets report that Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises on Friday released her budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning July 1. It will now be considered by the city school board. School officials ...

