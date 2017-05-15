Quantcast

SC law clerk gets $750,000 settlement from Md. firm for courthouse fall

By: Associated Press May 15, 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A federal law clerk in South Carolina has received a settlement of $750,000 for injuries he suffered in a 2013 fall down courthouse steps inside the U.S. Bankruptcy Court building. The State newspaper in Columbia reports the settlement between law clerk Patrick Mohan and Maryland-based Crockett Facilities Services came Friday during a federal ...

