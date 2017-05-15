Quantcast

Man who killed 5 in Md. crash skips out on sentencing

By: Associated Press May 15, 2017

UPPER MARLBORO — A driver who pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed five people in a Washington suburb has skipped out on his sentencing. A spokesman for the Prince George's County state's attorney's office says Kenneth Kelley didn't show up for his sentencing hearing on Friday. Kelley pleaded guilty in March to charges including, ...

