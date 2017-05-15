Quantcast

Maryland seeks to force ruling by judge in Purple Line case

By: Associated Press May 15, 2017

Maryland officials hope to force a federal judge to make a decision in a case that has blocked the state's planned Purple Line light-rail project. The Washington Post reports that Attorney General Brian Frosh's office filed a petition asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to require a judge to rule on the ...

