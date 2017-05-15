View the 2017 Leadership in Law Winners

Renee Lane-Kunz

Partner/Chief Operating Officer

Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler P.A.



Renee Lane-Kunz spent more than a decade in the hospitality industry working for the Harbor Court Hotel in several roles: director of human resources, resident manager and assistant general manager.

Her jobs often involved employment legal issues so she conversed with and supervised outside counsel. “I always had an interest” in a legal career, she said. After completing a master’s degree from the Notre Dame of Maryland University, the outside counsel she often spoke with encouraged her to go to law school.

Graduating from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2004, she was named an associate at Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler P.A where she had been working as a law clerk since 2002. Today, she is a partner, chief operating officer and co-chair of the firm’s employment law group. “I was given the unique opportunity to not only develop a legal practice, but to also use my business management experience to contribute to the firm’s continued success,” she said.

Lane-Kunz enjoys the social interaction of her job and resolving legal conflicts. “I find that very energizing to be able to find resolutions to problem scenarios that people face,” she said.

With a belief that everyone who works and lives in a community has to actively participate in order to make it successful, Lane-Kunz has given her time to multiple organizations including serving in several positions such as president for the Maryland Association of Legal Administrators and the Maryland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA)’s community awareness committee.

She was also recently selected to participate in the Greater Baltimore Committee’s LEADERship program which hand picks participants to partake in seminars, tours and discussions with influential regional leaders.