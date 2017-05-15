View the 2017 Leadership in Law Winners

Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum

Managing Partner

Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP



As assistant attorney general early in her career, Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum developed the legal skills and relationships that allowed her to grow into her role as a member of the private bar and, more recently, managing partner with Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP.

She served as a member of the Task Force on the Quality of Services for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities at the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene; served on the Elder and Disability Rights Section of the Maryland State Bar Association; and is a member of The Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates. Krevor-Weisbaum has also been involved in various high profile symposiums and forums to discuss and advocate for the civil rights of parents and children with disabilities. She provides guidance to the Maryland Association of Community Services, Inc. (MACS), an association made up of community-based service providers for individuals with disabilities.

“It continues to amaze me how important it is for clients to have this legal voice on their side,” she said. “I honor this responsibility and cherish the opportunities that the legal profession has provided me.”

Krevor-Weisbaum’s legal expertise also spills over into her community service, where serves as a member of the Legal Advisory Committee of the Arc Maryland. She recently completed a five-year term on the board of the First Maryland Disability Trust, Inc. and a six-year term on Habonim Dror Camp Moshava.

Krevor-Weisbaum is also a proud mother. “As a woman who wanted to find a way to excel as an attorney while also enjoying the very special role as a mother of three sons, I look back with pride to say that I have achieved both and provided my sons with the professional parenting role that I felt was so important when my professional journey began.”