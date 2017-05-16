Anthony Molino and Ashley Johnson | Visit Baltimore

Visit Baltimore has hired Anthony Molino to the convention sales team as regional director of sales and Ashley Johnson as convention services coordinator.

Molino is responsible for assisting in the procurement of booking convention sales business for the city of Baltimore and in handling solicitation of citywide and in-house convention groups.

Molino has over 13 years of experience in the hospitality industry, bringing a wealth of experience in business development and customer service to this role. He has held various sales and services roles with Marriott and Hilton brands, most recently serving as director of national accounts for Hiltons of Washington cultivating a strong track record of exceeding customer expectations.

Johnson assists with all day-to-day operations of the convention services department. Johnson has over seven years of event coordination and assistant experience in the hospitality industry, most recently working for Sidem Group in Washington as an event coordinator.

