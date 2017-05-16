Bronwyn Mayden, MSW

Assistant Dean University of Maryland School of Social Work

Executive Director, Promise Heights

Bronwyn Mayden has an extensive history in program planning, policy development, community organizing, health promotion and marketing in the public and non-profit arenas. As the Assistant Dean University of Maryland School of Social Work she is responsible for the overall performance and viability of the Office of Continuing Professional Education –the second largest Continuing Profession Education programs for social workers in the country.

She is also responsible for Promise Heights, the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s program that seeks to improve the health, educational, and developmental outcomes for children and their families in one of the most distressed communities in West Baltimore. Under her leadership, PH was named a federal Promise Neighborhood.

Bronwyn has been honored for her work with Promise Heights by the University of Maryland Board of Regents for Pubic Service, 2015; and the University of Maryland, Baltimore Public Servant of the Year, 2017.

Bronwyn received her Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Maryland School of Social Work and her Bachelor’s degree from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. She is married and is the proud mother of two sons, Adam and John.