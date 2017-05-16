Quantcast

Cosby says he doesn’t expect to testify at sex assault trial

By: Associated Press Maryclaire Dale May 16, 2017

PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby said he doesn't expect to testify at his sexual assault trial and suggested that racism "could be" behind the scores of accusations against him. Cosby also said he thinks the approximately 60 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct came forward only after earlier allegations raised a decade ago died down. "The ...

