Gang member is first to be sentenced under 2009 US hate crime law

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Sandhya Somashekhar May 16, 2017

A Mississippi gang member was sentenced Monday to 49 years in prison in the first federal hate-crime prosecution against the killer of a transgender person. Joshua Vallum, 29, a member of the Latin Kings gang, pleaded guilty to fatally beating and stabbing 17-year-old Mercedes Williamson, whom he had dated. Vallum admitted that he killed Williamson because ...

