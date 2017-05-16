Quantcast

Google staves off genericide

By: Bloomberg May 16, 2017

No matter how often you invoke a certain internet search engine’s name when doing online research, Alphabet Inc. still owns the brand. That’s the upshot of a federal appeals court’s decision Tuesday rejecting the argument that Google has become so popular as a verb that it should lose its status as a protected trademark. Genericide, as it’s ...

