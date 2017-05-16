View the 2017 Leadership in Law Winners

Hon. Glenn T. Harrell Jr.

Retired Judge

Court of Appeals of Maryland



Glenn T. Harrell Jr.’s career has been shaped by community service and mentorship.

“In whatever role I find myself, I have volunteered for governmental and community service, and tried to exert leadership in those capacities,” he said. “I have tried to lead primarily by example those with whom I have worked and been associated.”

One of Harrell’s proudest accomplishments lies in the professional successes achieved by his former law clerks. “Although surely those achievements were due mostly to their native skills and intellects, I believe that I supplied some contributions during the growth spurt of their clerkships and when they have returned to seek my advice,” he said. “I am damned proud of each and every one of them. It is through them and my judicial handiwork (and my sons and other family members) that I hope to be remembered after I buy the ranch.”

Throughout his judicial service, Harrell has trained and mentored more than 50 law clerks, he said.

Harrell also considers his contributions to the development of the common law of Maryland a point of pride. Those contributions are a result of his time spent as an incumbent appellate judge, and as a retired judge recalled for service on Maryland’s appellate courts.

From 2009 to 2012, Harrell chaired the General Assembly’s Land Use Article Code Revision Committee, whose work resulted in a consolidated and modernized volume of all statutory provisions governing land use in Maryland, he said.

In July 2015, Governor Larry Hogan appointed Harrell to chair the Maryland State Commission on Criminal Sentencing Policy. In conjunction with the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board and other governmental departments and agencies, this commission will study and recommend specific ways to make the criminal justice system in Maryland more just and fair.

What is a key decision you made in your career that made the difference?

“Staying in law school became a self-defining key decision, given the career doors that opened for me as a result. I fought law school, with its demands for clear-eyed inquisitions and moot argumentations. My latent talents for empathic and intuitive decision-making were of little help at the time. Nonetheless, I adapted and hung in there. It has gotten better and better since then.”