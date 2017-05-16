View the 2017 Leadership in Law Winners

Hon. John Debelius

Judge

Circuit Court for Montgomery County



During his 16 years serving on the bench of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, John Debelius has worked to promote civility and fairness. His goal, he said, is to make sure all parties — litigants, lawyers, witnesses and victims — have their voices heard and are treated with respect.

Prior to joining the Circuit Court, Debelius practiced law with Debelius, Clifford, Debelius, Crawford, Bonifant & Fitzpatrick for 22 years, starting in 1979.

Debelius has worked to improve the efficiency of the court by implementing differentiated management programs. “For many years, I oversaw a $140 million project, which included renovation of the existing courthouse and the planning and construction of a new building,” he said. That new building doubled the size of the court, and has also made it “much more accessible and efficient for the residents of our county,” he added.

In addition to implementing reforms, Debelius has been an advocate and representative of the judiciary at large. “I have successfully advocated for reforms through the Conference of Circuit Judges and the Judicial Council, and advocated before the legislature on various issues,” he said.

Before his career in the judiciary, Debelius worked in community soup kitchens, and served on a task force and advisory board to address the issue of homelessness. He has also served his community in other ways, including working as a canoeing instructor with the Boy Scouts and speaking on topics of law to students at institutions ranging from elementary schools all the way to law schools.

“I have mentored lawyers and judges, taught at our Judicial Institute, taught at seminars for various bar associations, worked extensively building a house as a Bar Foundation project with Habitat for Humanity, and built a life-size Colonial Williamsburg village, which has been assembled and disassembled each year for the Darnestown Elementary School,” he said.

Debelius also has run six Marine Corps Marathons and is planning to run his seventh in October.

What piece of advice would you give a young attorney today?

“There are things in your life that particularly interest you, and many attorneys think of these things as being separate and apart from their law practice. They don’t have to be. Find ways to focus your law practice in those areas of interest and make sure that people in your spheres of social interaction, whether hobbyist organizations, political clubs, religious groups, running clubs, etc., know what you do. If you think of your practice as a cohesive part of the rest of your life, you will find more happiness and success focusing on the things you enjoy.”