Jamison Mullen | 1st Mariner Mortgage

Jamison Mullen has been promoted to vice president, Annapolis branch manager, at 1st Mariner Mortgage, a division of 1st Mariner Bank.

Mullen has been at 1st Mariner for more than six years, most recently serving as senior loan officer. In his new role, Mullen will continue to service his existing clients, support Annapolis-based loan officers with their sales and marketing efforts, as well as recruit new seasoned loan officers to join the 1st Mariner team.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.