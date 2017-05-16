Quantcast

Md. marketing communications firm moves from Annapolis to Columbia

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2017

A marketing communications business recently relocated to Columbia from Annapolis. The Allegra franchise owned by Natalie and Whiftield Whylie is now located at 8950 Old Annapolis Road, Suite 121. Natalie Whylie said in a statement that the couple was moving their business to the county their family calls home, and that the business looks forward to to working with ...

