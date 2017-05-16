View the 2017 Leadership in Law Winners

Mayda Colon Tsaknis

Partner

Colon Tsaknis Law Firm



Mayda Colon Tsaknis began her career by handling civil rights cases in federal courts — at a time when there were few women, especially minority women, in the profession, she said.

“In a sense, I was a pioneer in opening doors for women attorneys — both as a courtroom lawyer and as to the subject matter of the cases I tried,” Tsaknis said. The majority of her practice has been in litigation in state and federal courts, including criminal matters, civil rights, family law and general practice.

Moreover, Tsaknis was the founder and first president of Maryland Hispanic Bar Association, “which has been very effective in opening doors for Hispanic and women lawyers in the judicial system,” she said.

For example, when Tsaknis first founded the association, she was instrumental in raising the issue of a lack of requirements for court interpreters. “Now, we have in place established procedures and requirements for people interested in becoming interpreters in the state courts,” she said.

Tsaknis’ career also is rich in pro-bono experiences. She has given lectures on legal issues to Hispanics and participated as a pro-bono attorney in a federal program on immigration matters.

“I have been a member of the Attorney Grievance Commission for the past 19 years, where we meet monthly and discuss and vote on each of the cases before the commission,” Tsaknis said. “I also participated as a member of the Commission on Judicial Disabilities. … I was chair of the Governor’s Commission on Hispanic Affairs for two terms and held hearings in several counties in Maryland to help the Hispanic population and make them aware of the commission’s interest in helping them to reach out when in need of assistance.”

From 2004 through 2006, Tsaknis served as co-chair of Montgomery County’s gang task force, which held public hearings and obtained testimony from family members as well as victims of gang members.

What piece of advice would you give a young attorney today?

“Work hard. If you want to be a litigator, know the rules of evidence, the elements of the cause of action, have a trial notebook, and be civil and courteous at all times with your opponent, treating him/her as you would like to be treated. Finally, remember to balance your life by leaving time to enjoy your loved ones and friends.”