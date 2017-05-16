View the 2017 Leadership in Law Winners

Peter Angelos

President and Managing Principal

The Law Office of Peter Angelos



When it comes to leadership in the law and in the community, few can match Peter Angelos’ record. In 1959, he was elected to the Baltimore City Council, where he served until 1963. Four years after his term on the council ended, Angelos ran for mayor, on the first integrated citywide ticket.

Today, he may be best known as chairman of the board and CEO of the Orioles. His professional involvement with the team goes back to 1993, when Angelos formed a group of Marylanders to purchase the ball club so it could stay in Baltimore and once again be locally owned.

Angelos also looks back on a distinguished career in the law. In what he considers his most significant professional accomplishment, Angelos was chosen by the State of Maryland to conduct an ultimately successful lawsuit to recover billions of dollars from the tobacco industry. Moreover, Angelos pursued litigation against the industry that for decades has manufactured and marketed paints containing toxic lead pigments. His goal, he said, was to compel that industry to abate lead paint in housing and pay damages to victims of lead poisoning.

Angelos continues to be active in the community, and said he has personally donated millions to local universities, hospitals and charities. He serves on the boards of several colleges, hospitals and civic organizations, including Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. In addition, he has received honorary doctorates from Mount Saint Mary’s University, Loyola College in Maryland and the University of Baltimore.

Over the years, Angelos has been honored by several local organizations. The Baltimore Urban League awarded him its Whitney Young, Jr. Memorial Award for his commitment to improving quality of life for the residents of Greater Baltimore. He has also received honors from the NAACP and the Associated Black Charities of Maryland.