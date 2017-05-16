Here’s how a Md. author worked with Stephen King to write a book

Earlier today, we reported that Forest Hill-based Cemetery Dance Publications had published “Gwendy’s Button Box,” a book by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar.

Chizmar founded Cemetery Dance Publications in 1988. He began corresponding with King about 20 years ago, he said in a statement announcing the release of the book.

In the same news release, King explained how Chizmar helped him take Gwendy’s Button Box from an unfinished story to a complete book.

“It was a pleasure to work with Rich Chizmar one-on-one after all these years,” Stephen King said. “I had a story I couldn’t finish, and he showed me the way home with style and panache. It was a good time, and I think readers will have a good time reading it. If they are left with questions, and maybe have a few arguments, all the better.”

Chizmar also described how the writers worked together to finish the book.

“Steve sent me the first chunk of a short story,” Chizmar explained. “I added quite a bit and sent it back to him. He did a pass, then bounced it back to me for another pass. Then, we did the same thing all over again — one more draft each. Next thing you know, we had a full-length novella on our hands. We took a free hand in rewriting each other and adding new ideas and characters.”