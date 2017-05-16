The Bozzuto Group is proud to announce the promotions of three of its employees:

Betty O’Brien has been promoted from network systems manager to director of network infrastructure.

Mark Franceski has been promoted from director of research to vice president of research.

Jessica Itzel has been promoted from regional marketing director to senior director of marketing, brand development.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.