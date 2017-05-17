Allison Terry | The Murthy Law Firm

Allison Terry has joined The Murthy Law Firm.

During law school, Terry interned at Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Baltimore working at the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor. Additionally, she spent a semester interning with the Baltimore Immigration Court. Terry was also a student attorney with the University of Baltimore Immigrant Rights Clinic, where she represented individuals in removal proceedings.

Terry has a bachelor’s degree in English from Notre Dame of Maryland University and law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.