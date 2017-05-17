Arundel Mills adds Under Armour store

Arundel Mills announced three new stores and a redesigned food court are set to make their debut.

Under Armour Factory House will be opening a store in 8,544 square feet of space, Kate Spade New York is opening and Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store will be unveiling a 11,883-square-foot store adjacent to the food court.

An overhauled food pavilion is set to open this fall and will include 12 eateries, including Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, according to Arundel Mills.

“We are committed to constantly reinvigorating the look, feel and offerings of our center. The refreshed food pavilion interior and delicious dining choices, paired with our popular retail selections, will better showcase the world-class environment we’ve always offered,” Gene Condon, vice president and general manager at Arundel Mills, said in a statement.