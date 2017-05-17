Quantcast

Ballard Spahr pitch program seeks to foster diversity

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 17, 2017

In an effort to give women and minority attorneys the opportunity to practice pitching to potential clients, Ballard Spahr LLP’s Baltimore office brought back its “Art of the Pitch” program for a second year. The program is part of Ballard Spahr’s wider efforts to push diversity and inclusion in response to studies that show women and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo