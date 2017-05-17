Quantcast

DARNELL FORD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Racial animus For over 85 years, both Maryland and federal law have required that courts ask prospective jurors about possible racial bias they may have against the accused in a criminal trial. See, e.g., Aldridge v. United States, 283 U.S. 308 (1931); Contee v. State, 223 Md. 575 (1960); Hernandez ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo