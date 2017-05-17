Quantcast

Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker and Sadie Gurman May 17, 2017

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 presidential election. The appointment gives Mueller, who led the FBI through the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and served under presidential administrations of ...

