Quantcast

Immigrant arrests soar under Trump, fewer deported

By: Associated Press Amy Taxin May 17, 2017

Immigration arrests increased by nearly 40 percent in early 2017 as newly emboldened agents under President Donald Trump detained more than 40,000 people suspected of being in the country illegally — with a renewed focus on immigrants without criminal convictions. The numbers released by Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan provide a snapshot of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo