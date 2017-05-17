Quantcast

James Stierhoff | Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2017

James Stierhoff

James Stierhoff

James Stierhoff has been elected to the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society Inc.’s board of directors.

Stierhoff, a Brown Advisory Associate Portfolio Manager for the Baltimore-based investment management company, has also been an active member of Business Volunteers Maryland’s GIVE program, the Living Classroom Foundation’s Rising Star program and currently serves as a director of the Maryland Steeplechase Association.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo