James Stierhoff | Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society Inc.

James Stierhoff has been elected to the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society Inc.’s board of directors.

Stierhoff, a Brown Advisory Associate Portfolio Manager for the Baltimore-based investment management company, has also been an active member of Business Volunteers Maryland’s GIVE program, the Living Classroom Foundation’s Rising Star program and currently serves as a director of the Maryland Steeplechase Association.

