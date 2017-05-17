Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – May 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2017

Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Discharge of jury without verdict: The trial judge's declaration of a mistrial and discharge of the jury obviated the judge's authority to subsequently enter a judgment of acquittal, and, given the judge's erroneous entry of a judgment of acquittal, double jeopardy principles did not bar the defendant's retrial. Johnson v. State ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo