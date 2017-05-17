Quantcast

MARVIN JAHVON SMITH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Reactions to recent killing The appellant, Marvin Jahvon Smith, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Harford County by a jury, presided over by Judge Yolanda L. Curtin, of second-degree murder and two related handgun offenses. On appeal, he raises the two contentions: 1. that Judge Curtin erroneously refused to ask ...

