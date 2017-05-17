Quantcast

Maryland medical marijuana commission to meet

By: Associated Press May 17, 2017

LA PLATA — The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission is scheduled to meet. The panel is meeting Wednesday in La Plata. The agenda includes a review of investigations into 15 companies that have received preliminary approval to be licensed to grow medical marijuana in the state. A company that wasn't named as a finalist is seeking an emergency motion ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo