NILOS SAKELLARIOU v. CAROL STRAUSS, PIONEER REALTY, INC., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2017

Civil litigation -- Motion to amend complaint a second time -- Judicial discretion In these consolidated appeals from the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel, Nilos Sakellariou, appellant, asserts that the court erred in denying his motion for leave to file a second amended complaint. Appellant filed, and later amended, a multi-count complaint against fifteen defendants, appellees, ...

