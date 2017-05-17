This Class A office space is across from Towson University

Address: 200 W. Towsontown Blvd., Towson Property type: Office Built: 1988 Size: 55,260 square feet Listing price: $5.5 million Contact: Christopher Smith, president of TriAlliance Commercial Real Estate Services, 410-472-3510 x108; csmith@trialliance.com The Class A office building at 200 Towsontown Blvd. provides an opportunity to take advantage of the growing Towson market. The five-story, 55,260-square-foot property has 11,134 square feet over the ...