Robin Saunders, EdD, MS

As the newly selected executive director of the UMB CURE (Continuing Umbrella of Research Experience) Scholars Program, Robin Saunders, EdD, MS, brings with her more than 25 years of experience in program development, admissions recruitment, classro om instruction, community engagement, and educational consulting.

‌She has worked in K‒12 settings, community colleges, and comprehensive universities around the country. Most recently, she served at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga., as program coordinator for the Master’s in Education program, departmental assessment coordinator, and assistant professor.

She is originally from Columbia, Md., and earned her undergraduate degree in social science from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. She earned both her master’s and doctorate degrees from Johns Hopkins University in educational leadership ‒ teacher leadership development.

Saunders has earned numerous awards and certifications in the areas of community outreach, leadership development, and life coaching. She was awarded a research fellowship for her studies in African-American male academic success strategies. She is a highly sought-after speaker, presenting at conferences across the country and internationally on topics such as Building a Culturally Proficient Pedagogy, Enhancing Teaching with Technology (presented at the International University of East Africa), Business Communication Skills, Mother/Son Parental Engagement Strategies, Historical and Contemporary Contexts of Black Education: Implications for Research and Practice, Examining the Influence of Learning Communities on Academic Outcomes of African American Male College Freshmen and Best Practices in Utilizing Technology for New Student Orientation.

Saunders has been described as a passionate educational leader who is reflective, engaging, ethical, and courageous—particularly in matters of social justice. Her professional interests include effectively educating vulnerable student populations, training teachers in multicultural contexts of education, enhancing parental involvement, effective online teaching methods, equity in education, and community service. She enjoys learning about cultures and languages, as well as effective methods of teaching underserved populations.