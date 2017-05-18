Quantcast

Brown, Goldstein & Levy expanding national presence with D.C. office

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 18, 2017

In an effort to expand its national practice, Baltimore law firm Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP has opened an office in Washington, its first office outside of Charm City. Known for its criminal defense and disability rights practices, the firm hopes to both increase its national presence and net larger clients in that process. “We’re very excited ...

